Montenegro to try in absentia suspect in failed coup

December 13, 2018 5:53 am
 
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A Montenegrin court says it will try in absentia a suspect in a failed 2016 pro-Russia coup who fled to the Serbian Embassy to avoid detention.

Branka Milic walked out of the courtroom during a hearing last month, complaining that her rights had been violated. The court then ordered her detained but she has taken refuge at the Serbian Embassy.

Milic, who has Serbian citizenship, is among 14 suspects on trial for plotting to overthrow the Montenegrin government in October 2016 to avert the country’s NATO bid. Two Russians are also on trial, but Moscow has denied involvement.

Judge Suzana Mugosa said Thursday the trial will continue though Milic is out of reach of the authorities.

Montenegro has summoned Serbia’s ambassador in the country over the incident.

