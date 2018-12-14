Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Moscow says it will help Russian despite her guilty plea

December 14, 2018 5:34 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say Moscow will continue to support a Russian woman in custody in the United States who has pleaded guilty to acting as a covert agent of the Russian government, even though it rejects that claim.

Maria Butina on Thursday pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for trying to infiltrate conservative political groups in the U.S., as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian news agencies on Friday that he “understands” why Butina pleaded guilty, quoting what he described as “torturous” prison conditions.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s commitment to support Butina, who has been in jail since July, and said Russia would do it best to help her come home.

Government News

