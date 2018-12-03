Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Naval Academy adjusting for sea-level rise

December 3, 2018 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. Naval Academy oceanography professor says Annapolis’ sea level is projected to rise as much as 3.6 feet (1.1 meter) by 2050, and an advisory council is helping the riverside academy make decisions about flood-related matters.

Professor Gina Henderson briefed the academy’s Board of Visitors on Monday about the Sea Level Rise Advisory Council. It was created in 2015 to help plan for the impact of rising sea levels.

Henderson says nuisance flooding is increasing. For example, flooding has closed a road on the academy’s grounds 38 times so far this year.

Vice Adm. Ted Carter, the academy’s superintendent, says the school is raising a seawall more than two feet, with an option of raising it further at the appropriate time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress