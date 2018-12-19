Listen Live Sports

No attempts at forming a new government this year in Sweden

December 19, 2018 6:31 am
 
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s parliament speaker says no more attempts at forming a new government will be made this year, after more than three months of political deadlock following elections.

Speaker Andreas Norlen says that two more attempts will be made in January before elections must be called under Sweden’s Constitution.

Norlen said Wednesday the leaders of Sweden’s largest and second-largest parties still have the best chances at forming governments.

The Sept. 9 election produced a hung parliament with the left-leaning side and the center-right bloc each securing about 40 percent, leading to months of complex coalition talks.

All attempts at forming a government have been without the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats. Other parties have refused to cooperate with the party despite its increased vote in the election.

