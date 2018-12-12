Listen Live Sports

Officer fatally shoots man outside motel in north Florida

December 12, 2018 1:27 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in north Florida says one of their officers has shot and killed a suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday morning that the shooting took place at a Motel 6 in Jacksonville. The sheriff’s office says no officers were injured.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the unidentified man’s body was in the motel’s back parking lot and officers had cordoned off the motel.

A woman who lives at the motel tells the newspaper she heard seven to eight gunshots. Lasonia Kassim says she saw a man on the ground on his stomach and an officer kicking him before another officer handcuffed him. Kassim says the man appeared to be dead.

