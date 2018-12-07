Listen Live Sports

Officers not charged for killing man during welfare check

December 7, 2018 8:12 am
 
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (AP) — Criminal charges won’t be filed against two Tennessee police officers who killed a man police say refused to drop a knife during a welfare check.

The Tennessean reported Thursday that District Attorney General Kim Helper says a grand jury determined criminal charges weren’t warranted in the August death of 36-year-old Chase Sullivan.

Sullivan’s aunt, Rebecca Winners, says the state Bureau of Investigation says body camera video of the shooting is unavailable. She says the TBI says one video was “corrupted” and the other officer’s camera was charging.

Winners was the one who called police to check on Sullivan, who was depressed and had sent her an alarming text. Police say officers Jamey Meadows and Jordan Whaley entered the apartment and found Sullivan holding a knife he refused to drop.

