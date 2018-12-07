Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ohio State students gets bacon vending machine for finals

December 7, 2018 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University students can fuel up on pork as they study for finals.

A bacon vending machine has been installed at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university’s Columbus campus. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State’s meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The machine will remain on campus until Dec. 13.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus