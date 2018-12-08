FBI agent shot in shoulder in New York City neighborhood

NEW YORK (AP) — An FBI agent was shot in the shoulder Saturday in New York City during a street gunfight in a seemingly placid residential neighborhood, police said.

The male agent was struck while on duty at 3:30 p.m. in Brooklyn’s Canarsie section.

FBI officials confirmed the shooting and said the agent was in stable condition at a New York hospital.

Two possible suspects are in police custody, the FBI said.

New York City officials told WABC-TV that two plainclothes FBI agents were sitting in a car when shots were fired at them from a vehicle driving by. The agents returned fire.

The vehicle with bullet holes reportedly was left at a body shop, and at least one suspect drove to a nearby hospital in another vehicle.

No other details or motive were available late Saturday about the violence near East 92nd Street and Avenue N in a neighborhood of single-family homes with well-tended front gardens.

The agent, whose name was not released, was taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said the FBI had taken over the investigation.

