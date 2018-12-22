Listen Live Sports

Pakistan praises plan for US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan

December 22, 2018 7:03 am
 
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw half the U.S.’s troops from Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday told reporters in the central city of Multan that the decision is good for ongoing peace talks between the Afghan Taliban and the U.S.

Qureshi says Pakistan welcomes the peace discussions that took place earlier this week in Abu Dhabi and will continue to support the Afghan peace process. The minister said Pakistan has released some Taliban to help facilitate the talks.

The latest talks between the Taliban and U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad focused on the withdrawal of NATO troops, the release of prisoners and halting attacks on civilians by pro-government forces.

Khalilzad has tweeted that talks held in United Arab Emirates were “productive.”

