Pakistan: Trump seeks Imran Khan’s help on Taliban talks

December 3, 2018 6:55 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani government spokesman says President Donald Trump has reached out to Prime Minister Imran Khan, sending him a letter seeking Islamabad’s cooperation in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table to end Afghanistan’s 17-year war.

The spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, says Khan received Trump’s letter on Monday morning.

Pakistani media outlets, whose reporters met with Khan, quoted him as saying Pakistan would continue its efforts to help peace in Afghanistan.

Trump’s letter comes two weeks after he accused Islamabad in a tweet of harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden despite getting billions of dollars in American aid.

At the time, Islamabad said “such baseless rhetoric … was totally unacceptable.” Khan stressed the United States had provided what he described as a minuscule $20 billion in aid to Pakistan.

