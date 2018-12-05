Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistani PM says Afghan peace is in his country’s interest

December 5, 2018 5:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has told a U.S. special envoy that peace and reconciliation in neighboring Afghanistan is in his country’s abiding interest but stopped short of promising to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Imran Khan and Zalmay Khalilzad, who is tasked with finding a resolution to the Afghan war, held talks on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The meeting comes days after President Donald Trump reached out to Khan, seeking his cooperation in ending the 17-year-old conflict.

According to a statement, Khan “reiterated Pakistan’s abiding interest in achieving peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan through a political settlement.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Washington and Kabul have long accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to and harboring the Taliban, whose leadership is based in southwestern Pakistan. Islamabad claims it has little influence over the Taliban.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon