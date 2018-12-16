Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police, anti-migration protesters clash at EU headquarters

December 16, 2018 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police fired tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators who had congregated around the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels after marching against a new United Nations migration pact.

About 5,000 people gathered on Sunday for the march that local authorities initially banned for fear of violence. Belgium’s high court overturned the ban, citing the right to protest peacefully.

Police in Brussels say some protesters became violent when they were asked to disperse from outside the EU building.

The Belgian government had to be revamped last week because the biggest coalition party opposed Prime Minister Charles Michel’s decision to sign the pact, which is meant to streamline and smooth international mass migration.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress