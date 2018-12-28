Listen Live Sports

Police arrest bus driver who fatally struck Alaska mayor

December 28, 2018 3:04 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C. have arrested the driver of a tour bus that fatally struck an Alaska mayor and her mother.

News outlets report 45-year-old Gerard James was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 61-year-old Skagway mayor Monica Adams Carlson and her mother, 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams.

Court documents say James, of Baltimore, Maryland, was handling his cellphone when he hit the two women while they walked in a crosswalk last week.

Records say a camera on the bus recorded James answering a cellphone as he turned onto Pennsylvania Avenue, where the women were crossing. The women later died at a hospital.

James was driving for the Eyre Bus Company. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

