Police chief ‘disappointed’ at off-duty party shooting

December 24, 2018 9:44 am
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The police chief of a Maryland department where 11 officers were suspended after an accidental shooting at a holiday party says he’s disappointed in their behavior.

News outlets report that three officers remain suspended after Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski’s Saturday statement. Police say the officers were off-duty and at a private home Dec. 15 when a privately owned weapon fired, wounding two.

Four officers returned to duty Dec. 18, while another four returned Friday.

Two Emergency Services Team officers and one Bureau of Investigations officer remain suspended with pay as the investigation continues.

Stawinski says officials believe no ill intent was involved, but he expressed concern about the officers’ behavior.

It’s unclear whether civilians and alcohol were at the party.

