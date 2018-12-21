Listen Live Sports

Police: Florida officer fatally shoots man armed with knife

December 21, 2018 7:01 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the shooting occurred Thursday night in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department issued a news release saying that officers were responding to a disturbance when they were met by the armed man. The release says the man ignored commands to drop the knife and approached an officer, who fired his weapon and hit the man.

Springfield Police Chief Barry Robert confirmed to the paper that the man was killed.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or races of the police officer or dead man.

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com

