Police in Europe, Latin America break up drug-smuggling ring

December 21, 2018 9:55 am
 
MADRID (AP) — European Union law enforcement agency Europol says police forces from three countries on two continents have broken up an international cocaine-trafficking gang.

Europol says in a statement Friday that police in Spain, Italy and Argentina took part in the operation, which led to the arrest of almost 50 suspects.

It says the gang is believed to have brought cocaine to Europe inside shipping containers from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru.

Europol says the suspects were based in Spain and Argentina, where drug profits were laundered through real estate deals.

In Argentina, authorities searched more than 60 properties and seized some 350,000 euros ($400,000), as well as numerous vehicles and 47 properties.

The gang is also suspected of growing and selling marijuana in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol region.

