The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police in Virginia say they shot and injured a suspect

December 2, 2018 6:53 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they shot and injured a suspect while responding to a call that shots had been fired in a residential area.

Alexandria Police said Sunday that officers were investigating a shots fired report when they encountered an individual with a firearm.

Police said the suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting and transported to a local hospital.

They did not immediately release additional information about the shooting or the names of the individuals involved.

