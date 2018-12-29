Man arrested in his mother’s killing outside church

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on a charge he killed his mother outside a church and school in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement Saturday that Kevin Justin McGuigan faces a first-degree murder charge in killing of his mother, 49-year-old Jaclyn McGuigan.

Officers found the woman on Friday evening outside the St. Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville after responding to a report of an assault. The police statement says her wounds appeared to be from a “cutting type of instrument.”

The St. Raphael School tweeted that no school-related activities were scheduled on its campus Friday evening. The Archdiocese of Washington said in a statement that the incident doesn’t appear to be related to the parish or school.

