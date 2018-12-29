Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man arrested in his mother’s killing outside church

December 29, 2018 3:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on a charge he killed his mother outside a church and school in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement Saturday that Kevin Justin McGuigan faces a first-degree murder charge in killing of his mother, 49-year-old Jaclyn McGuigan.

Officers found the woman on Friday evening outside the St. Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville after responding to a report of an assault. The police statement says her wounds appeared to be from a “cutting type of instrument.”

The St. Raphael School tweeted that no school-related activities were scheduled on its campus Friday evening. The Archdiocese of Washington said in a statement that the incident doesn’t appear to be related to the parish or school.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union