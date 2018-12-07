Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Man killed at Maryland store had assaulted worker

December 7, 2018 6:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an unarmed man suspected of shoplifting at a Seat Pleasant discount store repeatedly punched and assaulted a security worker before being fatally shot.

WTOP-FM reports Prince George’s County police say 49-year-old Joseph Dance was killed Wednesday by a store worker who is a licensed special police officer.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the worker, who they say has a permit to carry a gun. The worker hasn’t been charged.

Police say the shooting was recorded on surveillance video. They say Dance had shoplifted from the store and was found that night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at a hospital.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus