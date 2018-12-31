Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer shot at burglary suspect who raised his gun

December 31, 2018 12:32 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer fired his gun at one of two suspected armed burglars who raised his gun at the officer.

Lynchburg police Capt. Nick Leger said in a statement that no one was injured in Sunday’s shooting. The officer was responding to a report of a violent trespasser.

Leger says the man who raised his gun fled, but was arrested 20 minutes later after officers used a stun gun. One officer’s hand was injured.

Police didn’t identify the officer who fired, but say he’s on restricted duty while Virginia State Police investigate. There is body camera footage of the incident.

Police say 22-year-old Malik Andrews is charged with brandishing a firearm, grand larceny and related counts.

Police said Andrews is black. The officer’s race was not released.

