The Associated Press
 
Police: Woman killed near Maryland social services office

December 14, 2018 1:16 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland say a woman has been shot and killed inside a car near a state social services office in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports city police say officers responded Thursday to a reported shooting near the Harborview Family Investment Center and found the 25-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released her identity. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police Detective Nicole Monroe says the department is working to determine if the woman visited the center, which is a Maryland Department of Human Services social services office.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

The Associated Press

