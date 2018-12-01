Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pope says governments have duty to combat drug traffickers

December 1, 2018 12:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says it is the duty of governments to fight drug traffickers, who peddle “death.”

Francis, addressing participants at a Vatican conference on drug addiction on Saturday, decried “pathological forms derived from a secularized cultural climate, marked by the capitalism of consumption.” He also noted “existential emptiness” and the “precariousness” of human ties.

Conference participants had grappled with issues “of old and new addictions that block integral human development,” he said.

Francis called on everyone to combat the production and distribution of such drugs and said it is the task of governments “to face with courage this fight against the traffickers of death.”

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize