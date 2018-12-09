Listen Live Sports

Qatar emir skips Saudi-hosted Gulf summit amid boycott

December 9, 2018 6:41 am
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Qatar’s emir is skipping a Gulf summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which has led a boycott of the country for more than a year.

Other leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council descended down a golden escalator and were greeted by Saudi King Salman ahead of Sunday’s summit. Qatar sent a lower-ranking official.

GCC members Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in the summer of 2017 over its support for Islamist opposition groups that they view as terrorists.

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended last year’s meeting in Kuwait, where the boycotting nations sent lower-level representatives.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid Al Khalifa tweeted that Sheikh Tamim should have accepted “the fair demands and been there at the summit.”

