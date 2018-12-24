Records: Probe of Indiana’s AG cost taxpayers at least $26K

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Records show an investigation into allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped four women at a party cost taxpayers at least $26,300.

Documents obtained by The Indianapolis Star through open records requests detail expenses by special prosecutor Daniel Sigler, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indiana Inspector General’s office.

Sigler’s bill totaled $5,217 and IMPD paid an estimated $3,226. But $17,861 of the costs came from the Inspector General’s office, which opened its inquiry after requests by Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leadership.

Hill has deniedallegations that he inappropriately touched an Indiana lawmaker and three legislative assistants during a party at an Indianapolis bar in March.

Sigler declined to file criminal charges against Hill in October, saying he lacked sufficient evidence to secure battery conviction.

