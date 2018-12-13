Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Renault: no wrongdoing by Ghosn in compensation

December 13, 2018 10:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Renault says an internal investigation has found no wrongdoing in the awarding of compensation to CEO Carlos Ghosn, who has been indicted in Japan on charges of falsifying financial reports.

Following a board meeting, the French carmaker said in a statement Thursday that the preliminary results of a review of Ghosn’s compensation for the years 2015-18 showed it was in compliance with French law.

Ghosn, Nissan’s former chairman, was arrested last month in Japan. He and Nissan were charged Monday with violating financial laws by underreporting Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.

While he was fired at Nissan, Ghosn kept his position at Renault, though deputies are filling in during his absence. Renault’s board said it does not have “information concerning Carlos Ghosn’s defense.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley