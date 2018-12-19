Republican Campbell wins 24th District special election

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Republican Ronnie Campbell has defeated Democrat Christian Worth in a special election to fill the seat of former Delegate Ben Cline.

News outlets report that Campbell won Cline’s former seat in the 24th House of Delegates District on Tuesday, collecting 59 percent of the vote.

Cline, a Republican from Rockbridge County, was elected to Congress last month. Campbell will finish out Cline’s term and be up for re-election next year, when all 140 of the seats in both chambers are up for re-election.

Campbell will head to Richmond for the start of the upcoming General Assembly session on Jan. 9. His win means there will be 49 Democrats and 51 Republicans in the House of Delegates.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.