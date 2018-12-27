Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Richmond mayor won’t say no to Dominion contributions

December 27, 2018 4:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he will continue to accept campaign contributions from Dominion Energy, a stance that puts him at odds with other prominent Democrats.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Stoney said he has no plans to reject donations from Dominion, the most politically powerful company in the state.

Stoney is among a handful of potential Democratic gubernatorial candidates in 2021.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who has said he plans to run for governor, recently announced he would no longer take donations from Dominion. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, another gubernatorial potential candidate, did not accept Dominion donations when he ran for his current position last year.

Advertisement

Stoney is currently negotiating with a corporate coalition led by Dominion CEO Tom Farrell pushing to redevelop a large swath of downtown Richmond.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba