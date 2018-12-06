Listen Live Sports

Romania defers extradition ruling of Turkish journalist

December 6, 2018 6:24 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court has postponed ruling on an extradition request for a Turkish journalist accused by Turkey of terrorism.

The Court of Appeal said Thursday it would defer judgment to Dec. 14 on Kamil Demirkaya, whom Turkish prosecutors accuse of links to Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for orchestrating a failed coup in 2016.

Demirkaya, who has been released pending the ruling, denies the allegations.

The case is delicate for Romania, which takes over the EU’s rotating presidency on. Jan. 1.

President Klaus Iohannis said he was closely watching the case. The opposition Union to Save Romania party said Demirkaya shouldn’t be extradited as his life could be in danger.

The Zaman Romania newspaper says its employee was arrested “on the order” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

