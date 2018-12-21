Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Romania tax authorities to auction off Ceausescu car

December 21, 2018 7:33 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian tax authorities say they will auction a car that belonged to late Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.

The National Fiscal Administration said Friday the 1977 ARO automobile will be sold at auction on Jan. 31. The starting price is 137,500 lei ($34,000).

The sale came about after the vehicle was confiscated from businessman Ovidiu Tender, currently serving a 12-year sentence for fraud and money laundering.

Former Romanian strongman Ceausescu was ousted and executed during the 1989 anti-communist uprising. Decades later, he continues to fascinate.

The vehicle was specially produced for Ceausescu by the now defunct ARO automobile maker and has 45,000 miles (72,000 kilometers) on it.

