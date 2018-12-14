Listen Live Sports

Russia: Constitutional committee for Syria ‘almost ready’

December 14, 2018 5:26 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says the make-up of a committee meant to draft a new constitution for Syria is nearly complete, with almost all members agreed on.

The announcement comes after Syria’s warring sides and mediators last month failed to agree on the formation of the committee, which is seen as key to ending Syria’s seven-year civil war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian news agencies on Friday the list of the committee members “is almost ready” and that he expects the committee to convene early next year.

Agreement has already been reached on a 50-member government delegation and a delegation equal in size from the opposition that would be part of the committee. At issue is a 50-member delegation of Syrian experts, civil society members, independents and tribal leaders.

