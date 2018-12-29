Listen Live Sports

Russian and Turkish ministers begin Syria meeting

December 29, 2018 6:54 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers have begun a meeting in Moscow to discuss the situation in Syria as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw from the country.

The meeting comes as Ankara says it will launch a military operation against the main U.S.-backed Kurdish militia controlling nearly a third of the country.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the talks will focus on the situation in and around Idlib, as well as “what can and should be done” when the U.S. withdraws from Syria.

The Syrian military entered the Kurdish stronghold of Manbij on Friday as part of an apparent agreement.

The Kurds are looking for new allies to protect against a threatened Turkish offensive as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw.

