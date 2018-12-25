Listen Live Sports

School board’s lawsuit involving autistic child dismissed

December 25, 2018 10:39 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit a Virginia school board filed against the family of an autistic child.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports officials sought to overrule a hearing officer’s decision last December that the Henrico County School Board hadn’t been meeting the student’s needs and should pay to send him to a private school.

The judge ruled the lawsuit is moot because Gregory Matthews Jr. and his family have moved to New Kent County, where he was found to qualify for enrollment at the Faison Center in Henrico.

Matthews’ family wanted to send him to Faison, which would have cost Henrico around $23,000 annually, or about a third of the total tuition, with the state paying the rest.

The school board didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

