Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Search under way after US military planes collide off Japan

December 5, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A search is under way for crew members from two Marine Corps planes involved in what the military called a “mishap” off the coast of Japan.

The Marine Corps says the incident involved an F/A-18 jet and a refueling plane that had taken off from a base on Okinawa for a regularly scheduled training mission.

A brief statement issued Wednesday by the Marines does not provide details of the incident or say how many crew members were on board the planes.

It says the Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to aid in recovery efforts and says the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus