The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Senate unanimously votes to make lynching a federal crime

December 19, 2018 3:28 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously approved bipartisan legislation that would make lynching a federal crime.

The effort was led by two Democratic senators who are potential presidential contenders in 2020, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Joining them as lead sponsors of the anti-lynching bill was the Senate’s third African-American member, Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Efforts to pass legislation making lynching a federal crime have failed repeatedly in the past. The sponsors of the bill say there had been nearly 200 attempts in Congress.

It’s unclear whether the House will act on the anti-lynching measure this week before the Christmas holiday, and send it to President Donald Trump.

