Sewage vent pipe crack closes Baltimore police station

BALTIMORE (AP) — A crack in a sewage vent pipe has temporarily closed a Baltimore police station.

Citing a police release, news outlets report the Central District station downtown was closed and officers were relocated to headquarters after an employee reported feeling sick Thursday.

Police say the closure didn’t disrupt any police patrol deployments in the district.

The crack happened inside the station. Police are working with the Baltimore City Health Department. Further details were not released.

