Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Slack: Some accounts mistakenly deactivated during update

December 22, 2018 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Slack says it mistakenly deactivated accounts for some of the users of its work-focused messaging service this week as it implemented a system update to comply with U.S. economic sanctions and trade embargoes.

In its blog Friday, Slack said it had “inadvertently deactivated a number of accounts,” adding access has been restored to most. It declined to say Saturday how many users were affected.

Slack says it will soon begin blocking access to users with an internet connection associated with a country under U.S. sanctions. Those include Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria.

The disruption prompted Slack users to complain on Twitter, including ones in Canada and Belgium who said they had merely visited Iran.

Advertisement

Slack says it will block users visiting a sanctioned country, but it won’t deactivate their accounts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union