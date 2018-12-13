Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Slain teen’s family drops suit after seeing police video

December 13, 2018 7:13 am
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The family of a teenager killed by an Alabama police officer last year has dropped its lawsuit after watching body and dash camera video of the shooting.

Attorney Hank Sherrod says the family of 15-year-old Gabriel Sage Barnes of Madison, Tennessee, agreed last week to drop the lawsuit they filed in June.

Sherrod tells Al.com that after seeing the “troubling” videos, they now believe a lawsuit isn’t viable against Priceville police officer Bryan Smith.

Priceville police say Smith shot Barnes after a chase last year when the teen backed a stolen car into Smith’s patrol car and “crushed” him.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office later said the shooting was justified.

Smith’s attorney didn’t return the newspaper’s request for a comment.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

