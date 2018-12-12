Listen Live Sports

Slovakia inks deal to buy 14 F-16s from US Lockheed Martin

December 12, 2018 8:38 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia is to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.

Slovak Defense Minister Peter Gajdos signed the contract on Wednesday with Lockheed Martin vice president of international business development Ana Wugofski.

The deal involves F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets. They are meant to replace the obsolete Soviet-made MiG-29 jets that Slovakia’s air force has used.

The first four jets are scheduled to be delivered by 2022, the remainder the following year.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini says his country will pay over 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for the aircraft. The deal also includes ammunition, the training of pilots and other personnel and logistics services.

