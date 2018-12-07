Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Slovenia prosecutors charge right-wing militia leader

December 7, 2018 9:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Prosecutors in Slovenia have filed charges against a right-wing politician who was shown leading a paramilitary group in a video circulating on social media.

The video from September of several dozen men in military-style outfits triggered widespread condemnation in the predominantly moderate European Union nation.

Prosecutors said Friday they have charged Andrej Sisko, who is in custody, with inciting acts against the constitutional order. The prosecutors demanded that Sisko remain jailed pending court confirmation of the indictment and a potential trial.

Sisko is a former soccer fan leader known for his anti-immigrant stance. He has said the video was a provocation and described his group as guards.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Slovenia has seen a rise in right-wing sentiment recently amid a wider populist surge in central and eastern Europe.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus