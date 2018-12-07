Listen Live Sports

South Carolina regulators to decide merger’s fate next week

December 7, 2018 7:30 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina regulators will meet next week to set new power rates for customers of a private utility stuck paying for two nuclear reactors that were never finished.

The Public Service Commission also plans to decide at the Dec. 14 meeting if South Carolina Electric & Gas proposed merger with Virginia-based Dominion Energy can go forward.

Regulators held nearly a month of hearings. The commission is setting rates after SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA Corp., abandoned work on two reactors in the summer of 2017.

SCE&G customers paid more than $2 billion for the plants that never produced power. Consumer groups want electric rates rolled back to refund that money.

Dominion is offering to cut power bills by $22 a month. State leaders are backing the offer.

