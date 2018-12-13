Southern Colorado crash kills deputy, woman, year-old baby

VALDEZ, Colo. (AP) — Two sheriff’s vehicles crashed into a car in southern Colorado, killing a deputy, the car’s driver and a year-old baby.

Colorado State Patrol investigators say the Las Animas County deputies were responding to a possible domestic disturbance when they crashed into an oncoming car on Colorado Highway 12 near the small town of Valdez on Wednesday night.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sgt. Matthew Moreno, of Trinidad, died at a hospital, and the two other deputies involved suffered minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 23-year-old Taelor Roybal, also of Trinidad, died at the scene, and her passenger, 1-year-old Ezekiel Valdez, died a few hours after the crash.

The two-lane road winds along the Purgatoire (per-gah-TWAHR’) River through ranchland and forest.

No other information was released.

