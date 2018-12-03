Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spain: 2 more Catalan separatists begin prison hunger strike

December 3, 2018 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Two imprisoned members of the Catalonia region’s previous government have joined two secessionist colleagues in a hunger strike to protest what they say is unfair treatment by Spanish courts.

Former Catalan infrastructure minister Josep Rull and Joaquim Forn, the ex-interior minister, said in a statement Monday that Spain’s Constitutional Court has blocked their appeals of being held in pre-trial custody for more than year.

They say that has prevented them taking their case to the European Court of Human Rights, which can only happen when all Spanish appeals are exhausted.

Regional politicians Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Turull started their hunger strike Saturday.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Five other separatist leaders face trial on sedition and other charges for their roles in an illegal secession attempt by Catalonia’s leaders last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress