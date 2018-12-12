Listen Live Sports

Heavy rains expected in Southern states after snowstorm

December 12, 2018 3:37 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters say North Carolina can expect heavy rains and a flood threat on the heels of a winter storm that walloped the area.

The National Weather Service issued a statement warning of widespread rainfall starting Friday that could total 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) across much of the state and 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) in some places.

Meteorologists say runoff from snowmelt could exacerbate the potential for flooding.

The state was just starting to thaw out from a wintry storm that dumped more than 2 feet (.6 meters) in some pockets of the state. Driving conditions remained challenging through Wednesday morning as melting snow refroze on roads.

WRAL-TV reported that icy patches were suspected as the cause in a dozen crashes Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported in those crashes.

