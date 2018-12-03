Listen Live Sports

Survey finds increase in untested rape kits since 2016

December 3, 2018 11:54 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Earlier this year, 10 of Maryland’s largest police departments reported having nearly twice the number of untested rape kits reported in a 2016 audit.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the records obtained through a records request showed more than 6,500 untested rape kits, compared to 3,397 kits in 2016.

Attorney General’s office spokeswoman Raquel Coombs says the office surveyed police departments in March to gather updated numbers to apply for federal funding to help process some kits.

Maryland is now among more than 20 states with laws requiring authorities to retain or process untested kits.

A new state law, which requires authorities to retain kits for at least 20 years, accounts for part of the increase. Prince George’s County also reported more than 2,000 older untested kits not included before.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

