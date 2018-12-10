Listen Live Sports

Syrian man charged in Germany with war crimes

December 10, 2018 10:44 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged a 29-year-old Syrian man with war crimes on allegations he tortured pro-government forces his unit had captured.

Prosecutors said Monday that Mohamad K., whose last name was not released in line with privacy laws, served in the rebel Free Syrian Army from January 2012 to January 2013.

During that time, they allege, he was involved in the torture of two prisoners who were part of a pro-government militia, whipping them with a “cable-like object” while they were unclothed, “inflicting considerable pain.”

The suspect was arrested in June and charges have been filed in Stuttgart state court.

Further details about when he arrived in Germany and how German authorities learned of the allegations against him were not immediately available.

