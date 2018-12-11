Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Target to pay $3M to resolve Massachusetts Medicaid claim

December 11, 2018 11:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated rules of Massachusetts’ Medicaid program.

Federal and Massachusetts authorities allege that Minneapolis-based Target violated federal and state False Claims Acts by automatically refilling Medicaid recipients’ prescriptions and seeking payment from Medicaid.

Massachusetts is among several states that prohibit pharmacies from automatically refilling Medicaid prescriptions without the beneficiary’s explicit request. The policy is designed to prevent wasted or unnecessary prescriptions that would be reimbursed with taxpayer funds.

Authorities say Target pharmacies knowingly and routinely enrolled MassHealth beneficiaries in the auto-refill program, then billed MassHealth. The practice continued until Target sold its pharmacy business to CVS Health in late 2015.

Advertisement

Target didn’t reply to a message seeking comment, though authorities say the company denied wrongdoing. There has been no determination of liability.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached