The Latest: Justices unlikely to upset double jeopardy rule

December 6, 2018 11:49 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court arguments in a closely watched case on double jeopardy (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a constitutional rule that allows state and federal governments to prosecute someone for the same crime.

Several justices are saying in arguments Thursday that they are reluctant to upset the long-standing rule that provides an exception to the Constitution’s ban on trying someone twice for the same offense.

The court is considering the case of federal prison inmate Terance Gamble. He was prosecuted by Alabama and the federal government for having a gun after an earlier conviction for robbery.

A ruling for Gamble could have a spillover effect on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But that issue did not come up at all in Thursday’s arguments.

12:35 a.m.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about an exception to the Constitution’s ban on being tried for the same offense. The outcome could have a spillover effect on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The justices are taking up an appeal Thursday from federal inmate Terance Gamble. He was prosecuted separately by Alabama and the federal government for having a gun after an earlier robbery conviction.

The high court is considering whether to overturn a court-created exception to the Constitution’s double-jeopardy bar that allows state and federal prosecutions for the same crime. The court’s ruling could be relevant if President Donald Trump were to pardon someone implicated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and a state wanted to pursue its own charges against that person.

