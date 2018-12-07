Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump to name Milley new Joint Chiefs chairman

December 7, 2018 3:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the succession of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (all times local):

3 p.m.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will nominate the Army chief of staff, Gen. Mark Milley, as his next top military adviser.

If confirmed by the Senate, Milley would succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and has served as the Army’s top officer since August 2015.

The officials confirmed the decision Friday on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

Dunford, a former commandant of the Marine Corps, is expected to serve out his term as Joint Chiefs chairman, which ends next Oct. 1.

Dunford originally was nominated for the Joint Chiefs position by former President Barack Obama, serving an initial two-year term. Trump re-nominated him in 2017 for a second term.

2:45 p.m.

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump said he’ll be making an announcement on Saturday concerning the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump, who often likes to build drama and suspense by teasing his decisions, tells reporters at the White House Friday that he’s going to be making an announcement at Saturday’s Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.

He says: “I can give you a little hint: It will have to do with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and succession.”

Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be done his second term in 2018.

Dunford was nominated to the post in 2015 by former President Barack Obama. Trump nominated him for a second two-year term last year.

