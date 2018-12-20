The Latest: Yemeni mom reunites with dying son in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a Yemeni mother who fought to see her dying son in the U.S. (all times local):

9 a.m.

A Yemeni mother who was at the center of a yearlong legal battle for the right to give her dying son has been reunited with her child at a California hospital.

A photograph released by Council on American-Islamic Relations shows Shaima Swileh holding her 2-year-old son Abdullah at the hospital in Oakland. The boy is on life-support.

Swileh arrived at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night after a yearlong fight to travel to the United States to be by her son’s side.

The U.S. granted her a visa after lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued.

The boy’s father is a U.S. citizen who brought his son to California to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban.

8:30 p.m.

A Yemeni mother who was at the center of a yearlong legal battle for the right to give her dying son one last kiss has arrived in the United States.

Shaima Swileh was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers as she arrived at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night. She was on her way to see her 2-year-old son Abdullah, who is on life-support at an Oakland hospital.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban in a 5-4 ruling in June.

