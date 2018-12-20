Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Yemeni mom reunites with dying son in Oakland

December 20, 2018 12:17 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a Yemeni mother who fought to see her dying son in the U.S. (all times local):

9 a.m.

A Yemeni mother who was at the center of a yearlong legal battle for the right to give her dying son has been reunited with her child at a California hospital.

A photograph released by Council on American-Islamic Relations shows Shaima Swileh holding her 2-year-old son Abdullah at the hospital in Oakland. The boy is on life-support.

Swileh arrived at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night after a yearlong fight to travel to the United States to be by her son’s side.

The U.S. granted her a visa after lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued.

The boy’s father is a U.S. citizen who brought his son to California to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban.

___

8:30 p.m.

A Yemeni mother who was at the center of a yearlong legal battle for the right to give her dying son one last kiss has arrived in the United States.

Shaima Swileh was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers as she arrived at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night. She was on her way to see her 2-year-old son Abdullah, who is on life-support at an Oakland hospital.

The U.S. granted her a visa after lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued.

The boy’s father is an American citizen who brought his son to California to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban in a 5-4 ruling in June.

