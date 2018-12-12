Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The naughty list? Donald Trump Jr. calls his dad a regifter

December 12, 2018 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son says his father is a “regifter” who “may or may not” have once given him the same gift he presented to his dad the year before.

Donald Trump Jr. says in an interview with the entertainment program “Extra” that because he is his father’s namesake, he “got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times.”

And he says that one Christmas he called his dad out on the regifting, explaining that he was the one who’d had the item monogrammed.

Trump Jr. also says he’ll be spending the holidays with his family and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at his dad’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Advertisement

He also jokes that “it would be a wonderful thing” if he could tweet his father’s holiday dinner commentary

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley